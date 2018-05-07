Caretaker govt after completion of current tenure: Saad

Lahore

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has said the upcoming elections will be held on time and the caretaker government will be formed after completion of tenure of the incumbent government. Addressing a Pakistan Muslim League-N workers convention, held in Cantt area here on Sunday, he said that the PML-N wanted elections to be held on time; however, he added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman wanted delay of one or more months in elections.

He said that people were aware of political situation and they were wise enough to know who they should vote for. The minister said that use of dirty language was easy but replying in the same manner was difficult, which the PML-N was unable to do. He said that PML-N’s outgoing government was not given a free hand to rule and conspiracies were continuously hatched against it during the last five years.

“The PML-N government was not allowed to work for the country without pressure,” he added. The minister said that anti-democratic forces could not succeed in toppling the government despite hatching conspiracies against it. But negative impact of these conspiracies slowed down the process of progress in the country. “Hurdles in the way of development work damaged the country,” he added.

Saad said that allegations, sit-ins and summons slowed progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and it damaged political norms and democracy. “Such political environment is dangerous for Pakistan,” he added. He said that load-shedding could be eliminated if the PML-N government was allowed to work instead of staging sit-ins and protests against it.

He said that the PML-N would not allow bitterness in politics to prevail in society at any cost. “The PML-N is the largest party of the country,” he added. The minister said that all should pray for on-time elections; otherwise the nation would have to wait for it for long.—APP