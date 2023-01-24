Caretaker CM replaces Lahore CCPO

Islamabad: Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has been removed as Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and as convener of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted to investigate the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The development came just a day after Mohsin Naqvi assumed charge as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

According to a notification, Dogar has been instructed to report to the Services and General Administration Department for further orders.

In his place, Bilal Siddique Kamyana has been appointed, who was awaiting posting in the Services and General Administration Department.

Kamyana was not on good terms with the PTI as he is considered close to PML-N. He became an even more despised figure for PTI due to his role in the crackdown against PTI activists during its long march to Islamabad in May last year.

Hamza Shahbaz as the chief minister of Punjab made the first appointment of Bilal Siddique Kamyana in the Punjab police. New caretaker chief minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on his first day as the provincial chief executive also picked him as the CCPO Lahore.