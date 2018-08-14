Caretaker CM performs flag hoisting ceremony on Mazar-e-Quaid

KARACHI : Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Fazal-ur-Rehman has said that the father of nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had a dream to make Pakistan a welfare state and we all are working hard in that direction.

This he said while talking to media just after laying floral wreath and offering fateh at Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah this morning.

He said that he had come to pay respect to the father of nation. “It was his struggle and leadership that today we are an independent nation,” he said and added “we have to work hard to make Pakistan a true welfare state.”

Earlier, Caretaker chief minister Fazal-ur-Rehman along with acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durani performed flag hoisting ceremony at the mazar and received Pakistan Day felicitation from the diplomats of different countries and the people of civil society who attended the Pakistan Day programme at the Mazar.

During the flag hoisting ceremony National Anthem was played and all the guests and school children sung the anthem. The children clad in national dresses and school uniforms kept hoisting small flag during the ceremony.

The chief minister mixed up with school children and lauded their national spirit.

He also planted a tree in the garden of Mazar-e-Quid.

