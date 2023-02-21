Caretaker CM pays visit to CTD headquarters

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited CTD headquarters where he planted a sapling and appreciated the professionalism of the staff while inspecting its various sections, including the Counter Violent Extremism (CVE) block, on Monday. Addl IG (CTD) Punjab briefed him about successful intelligence-based operations.

During a meeting, the chief minister expressed his deep appreciation for the crucial role played by the CTD Punjab in thwarting terrorism. He assured the department of his commitment to providing the latest weaponry and advanced technology necessary to enhance its operational and intelligence capabilities.

The CM lauded the CTD as a leading force in the fight against terrorism and acknowledged its exceptional efforts in maintaining peace in the province. He further commended the department’s remarkable efforts in eliminating terrorist networks and their facilitators.

The government deeply values the bravery exhibited by the CTD staff in thwarting the malicious plans of terrorists, as their courageous efforts have even led to the sacrifice of their lives in the pursuit of maintaining peace. The nation takes immense pride in these brave sons of the country who have served as heroes by selflessly confronting terrorists, even at the risk of their own lives, he added.