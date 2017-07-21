CARES service being expanded to rural areas of capital: Ansar

Construction in zone-III illegal

Staff Reporter

CARES 1122 of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) received 157 calls of different emergency nature during the first week of July, 2017. All calls were responded promptly and after providing first aid the victims of different incidents were shifted to nearest most medical facility. CARES Service of MCI is efficient enough to tackle any emergency situation in the capital. For the first time Cares emergency service is being expanded to rural areas as well. Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views during a meeting held at CDA headquarters to review performance of CARES.

Sheikh Anser Aziz was informed that most of the calls received during the first week of July, 2017 were related to Road Traffic Accidents which were 102 in number.

The meeting was further told that 23 calls regarding unconscious patients were also received during the said period from different areas of the city

Furthermore, different calls regarding heart emergency, breathing problems, kidney pains, electric shocks and other were also received during the above said period.

During the visit to Shahdarah the mayor said that constructions in Zone –III of Islamabad are not only illegal but sheer violation of the verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding prohibiting all kinds of construction in the said Zone. He said this during his visit to Shadarah here on Thursday. On this occasion, Deputy Mayors of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Syed Zeshan Ali Naqvi, Azam Khan, Chairmen Union Councils, Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan (Advocate), Raja Waheed, Rana Ishfaq and Ch: Mushtaq, Senior Officers of MCI and CDA were also present.

Mayor has directed the Director Land to carry out proper land demarcation at Shadrah so that state property particularly lush green and dense forest could be protected. He directed Environment to establish permanent pickets at Shadarah so that cutting of the trees in the area could be averted. He said that no illegal construction in the area would be allowed.

On this occasion, Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz met with local representatives and residents of the area and listened to their problems. He said that in order to eradicate illegal construction activity would be devised which will not affect the ancient and local population. He emphasized that illegal constructions and cutting of trees in Zone-III would be eliminated.

On this occasion, Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz also visited Shadarah Water Supply and directed the concerned formations to control water pollution in the area.