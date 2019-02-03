Careless drivers

We have been hearing a lot about accidents that are occurring now-a-days. A few weeks ago an accident happened between oil tanker and local bus. It resulted in fire that led to the death of 53 passengers and many were injured due to reckless drivers. Such accidents have become a routine that result in loss of precious lives.

This is one of most heartbreaking issue in Pakistan, which is happening on almost daily basis. The Highway and Motorway police should take immediate steps to arrest this trend. Police should check and penalise all those drivers who are not observing traffic rules and regulations.

SAIF NAEEM

Karachi

