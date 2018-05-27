Everyday accidents are occurring in Turbat city and many precious lives are being wasted just because of the carelessness of drivers. While they are driving, mostly they use mobile phones which is illegal according to the laws of the land. Besides this, they even prefer taking selfies during driving. Shockingly, they leave the hands during the selfie for showing their friends that they are expert in driving.

This nonsense practice has caused many accidents. A driver must have the seat belt while driving since it protects one if mistakenly met with an accident but our drivers feel shy to do so. They are not only putting their own lives in danger but of others as well. Thus, I would like to request the concerned authorities to take strict notice against the careless drivers and save the people to die aimlessly.

IMTIAZ AHMED

Kech, Balochistan

