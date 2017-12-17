Be careful! Act sensibly

Nowadays, children are found indulging in a lot of activities that they consider ‘fun’ or ‘cool’. Little do they realize at what cost they do this, or the risks involved. Take the example of sheesha or in other words the Hookah’. Like cigarettes the hookah was smoked only by adults. Now it is considered fashionable by teenage boys and girls to visit restaurants or cafes to inhale sheesha.

They go mostly in groups, spend hours uselessly and waste money too in these places. They are under the misconception that sheesha is harmless whereas it is as harmful as cigarettes, and though they may not admit it, they are actually addicted to it. Another growing menace is driving before the legal age of eighteen without possessing a driving licence.

Many fatal accidents have taken place because the young driver lost control of the car either because of the loud music or the loud chattering taking place in it, or simply because they did not have the skills to control their vehicles in heavy traffic. Riding motorcycles without wearing a helmet and weaving in and out of traffic is a risk to everyone on the road.

Racing cars or bikes at reckless speeds by thrill-seeking youth can also result in the loss of life or limb. It is very important that everybody should know what is right and what is wrong and act accordingly. Laws are made to protect us and must be obeyed.

RAFIQUE RUSTAMANI

Hyderabad

