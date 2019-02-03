Career counselling is a grave issue in our education system, lack of which is always felt as it plays a pivotal role in achieving student’s goal. Most of the students are tradition followers such as son or daughter of a doctor tends to be a doctor and son or daughter of an engineer becomes engineer. There is a saying that a nation cannot achieve glory unless it knows itself. In-fact greatest source of creativity is the indigenous language of any region that is also shrugged off in our education system.

Unfortunately Pakistan lacks such crucial entity, particularly in an area like Balochistan. Hence not only government but also teachers and parents are under obligation to guide the youth in career options for a brighter future.

Muhammad Luqman

Islamabad

