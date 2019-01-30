In developed countries of the world, career counselling is given due importance; and the youth accordingly are guided and provided counselling both by the public and the private sector organizations for their specific careers as per their specific aptitude and obtained qualification. In other words, in these countries, every effort is made to properly guide youth regarding their careers to make them useful and productive citizens of the society. Besides this, proper counselling is provided to youth to save them from wasting their vital energies and time in search of a suitable job.

Unfortunately, there is a serious lack of career counselling in Pakistan. Youth of our country fail to get proper guidance and counselling regarding the selection of an appropriate career against specific aptitudes and qualifications possessed by them. There may be scores of jobs where a youth can make his/her career keeping in view his/her aptitude and the obtained qualification. But, due to lack of awareness on the various fields/areas of career making, our youth fail to select an appropriate career in his/her life.

I, therefore, request that more and more career counselling centres may be established within the country at the government level so that the youth of Pakistan are able to get proper and timely counselling regarding their career development. This will definitely save their lot of time and energy in finding career-oriented jobs besides minimizing their level of frustration for the same.

ABDUL SAMAD SAMO

Karachi

