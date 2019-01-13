For a student, career counselling is the first step to start his/her journey of education. I have observed that Baloch youth has been in trouble for not having career counselling while they go further to get higher education. My brother and one of his classmate were studying in FA and once asked by a teacher what they wanted to be in future. They replied they want to become a doctor. The teacher replied that by doing FA no one can be a doctor, you should join science group. He was not only the student in Balochistan without career counselling, like him thousands of students are suffering from this drawback.

When someone talks about the natural resources of our blessed province, then our heads go up by listening the phrase of Balochistan, but when we would ourselves try to see what is going inside it, then confusions capture us from all directions. There are countries which are smaller and poorer than ours and there are hundreds of provinces which are getting those facilities but Balochistan is still deprived of basic facilities like education, electricity, lack of career counselling for students and many more.

Unemployment in Balochistan is at the highest. Due to lack of career counselling, students of Balochistan losing their interest towards those subjects that they should study for getting employment to live a peaceful live. More than 25,000 students graduate every year and hardly one third gets employment and rest face unsecured future. More importantly, career counselling will suggest the students, what to choose according to their aptitude.

Adnan Maqsood

Via email

