Psychology plays an important role in mental growth and it enables a person to grasp the best career decisions in their life. Psychology helps a person to have a systematic way of evaluating information to approach reasonable conclusions, thinking that is purposeful, reasoned and goal directed and it opens a lot of other ways to single out the best career options. It also helps a person to maintain a good relationship during their school, college or university level where students look for a deep meaning for taught things, to create understandings between the people to have a good conversation skill.

Furthermore, in academic or in school life people often get confused in preferring their career decisions which are the most momentous steps they take in their life and many people might opt for the best or face worst in their career. According to an estimate nearly three percent of people in Pakistan are staying on their chosen subjects or goals that clearly specifies that Pakistan require many such institutions to help in career counselling.

Mehraj Altaf

Via email

