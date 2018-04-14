Career counselling

Student life is full of charm and enjoyment and everyone who is in practical life always seems to miss her/his student life. But the student life also has challenges and problems of its own. The students of developing countries like Pakistan have lots of problems, such as financial problems, poor transportation system, language barrier, incompetent teachers and many more. No doubt, one of problems faced by students is that usually they are not free to choose study programmes of their own choice.

Parents normally impose upon them a particular study which may not be suitable for child or which he doesn’t feel comfortable with. This is a very common problem in our society. A student may want to be a journalist or a photographer but his parents may select engineering for him. So when he gets admission to the engineering college, he does not perform well. Then he starts feeling that he is not fit for the field. Parents should think about it and stop imposing study programmes on their children. They should only inform them about the scope and problems of every field and let them choose a study programme. Students after passing their matriculation examination face too much confusion about the selection of their further studies.

GULZAR TAJ

Turbat

