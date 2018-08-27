Careem says IPO still looks far and will take more time

Dubai

Dubai-based ride-hailing app Careem said any initial public offering (IPO) isn’t going to happen soon and will take more time.

“We are not looking at it [IPO] now. It will take more time than next year. It really depends on the needs. At one point, we wanted to go to the public market but it is not clear when it will happen. It is definite that we are not thinking about it [IPO] today,” Bassel Al Nahlaoui, managing director for UAE and GCC at Careem, told Gulf News.

However, at this stage, he said that Careem is still focused on growing the platform, adding new cities and building new products. There have been reports that the start-up has held talks with investment banks about an IPO in January and the share sale will start in 2019.

Al Nahlaoui said that IPO is in the pipeline but it will take a year, two or three and “God knows what the future holds”. “The need isn’t today for sure and we will explore when the need comes but IPO is a natural milestone for us to grow,” he said.—Gulf News

Share on: WhatsApp