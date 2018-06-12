Careem provides discounted healthcare to its captains

Salim Ahmed

Careem, Pakistan’s leading ride-hailing app, announced its partnership with Chughtai Labs under “The Careem Healthcare Programme” for Captains (Careem refers to drivers as ‘Captains’) on Monday.

This healthcare program provides discounted medical services and aims at aiding the captains in battling with the lack of affordable healthcare.

Healthcare is a major issue in Pakistan with a large section of society having limited access to quality services. The available services are often expensive and consume a major chunk of disposable incomes.

As per Careem’s national-level survey of captain expenditure, an average captain’s monthly spend on healthcare is between PKR1000 and PKR3000. Through this program, Careem aims to help captains get access to better healthcare at much lower rates. This will be achieved by integration and partnership with a number of healthcare organizations.

Under the project, Careem has recently signed its first partnership with Chughtai Labs, one of the leading pathology laboratories in Pakistan. Captains working with Careem will be able to get the lab’s “Blue Card” on discounted rates through which they can get discounts on lab tests, medical consultations, medicines and radiology.

Chughtai Labs has a tremendous geographical footprint in Pakistan, which includes 167 locations where the captains will be able to take advantage of the card.

The card will be given to captains at a heavily discounted rate of PKR 400 with a 2 year validity.

Additionally, up to nine family members of the captains can avail the discounts on the card.