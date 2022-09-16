Careem introduces digital payment visibility for Captains

By
News desk
-
6

Careem, the pioneer of ride-hailing service in Pakistan, has recently introduced digital payment visibility for credit/debit card payments to all its Captains across Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

This initiative will empower them to make a more conscious decision, ultimately providing a seamless experience between Careem’s customers and Captains.Careem started the digital payment visibility pilot in Karachi in July, this year, followed by Lahore and Islamabad.

The payment visibility has resulted in a significant decrease of the overall complaints received by customers. This is one of the numerous ways Careem is simplifying and making it easier for Captains to work with the platform.

