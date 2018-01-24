Careem expansion

ONLINE taxi booking service – Careem – expanded to Sargodha on Monday with the aim of catering to a wide user base and creating jobs for many people. Its Managing Director claimed that Careem’s goal is to benefit maximum number of people in the country through its affordable and reliable services.

There is no doubt that launch of different car taxi booking services have revolutionised the way people travel in different cities, giving many options and quality of service to riders. Ride-hailing services hit a boom two years back when Careem launched its services in the country. The likes of Uber and Paxi were quick to follow, changing the dynamics of transportation sector. With the passage of time, these companies are diversifying their user base by including yellow cabs in their informal fleet and even rickshaws. A similar motor-cycle service has also been introduced both for ride and delivery of parcels, making movement somewhat easy during rush or crisis situations. However, with the passage of time, people have started expressing dissatisfaction with these services because of foul play and dishonest practices aimed at fleecing the users. Peak factor is always there irrespective of field situation and this makes the journey costly for passengers, who have often to pay much more than what the normal taxis would charge for a similar distance. Similarly, there are also complaints that waiting charges are also invariably added even if there is no waiting time involved, there are also problems in identifying locations and often cab drivers who are half an hour away accept the request and in case of cancellation user has to bear unnecessary cancellation charges. Some people complain of fleecing as cab drivers begin ride from the point of their own location and not that of the customer. Above all, there is no satisfactory complaint redress system and whatever is in vogue favours cab drivers and not customers. If such negative tactics continued, then these services would soon have a steep fall.

