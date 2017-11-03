Careem driver found murdered

Staff Reporter

A Careem driver was found murdered in Karachi after he reportedly got into a heated argument with a motorcyclist.

According to details, the body of a Careem driver was found from inside a car in Korangi a day earlier. The family of Obaid—the victim—claimed that he had gotten into a heated argument with a motorcyclist a day earlier in Landhi.

The heated argument between the two had occurred after a collision. According to police, Obaid had been shot to death from within the car. Obaid was the father of three children and had been working with the mobile car service since one year.

Police have stepped up efforts in the investigation by hunting for the CCTV footage in the area.