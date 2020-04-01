Careem announces to support captains

Careem, the internet platform of the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has announced initiatives to support their captains called ‘BEING CAREEM’ in these unprecedented times as mobility through ride-hailing becomes restricted, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The captains are self-employed individuals earning daily-wages through Careem’s platforms and they will be requiring meaningful support in these challenging times. Since the crisis started unfolding in the region, Careem has been on the frontline with captains working to solve their challenges and introducing some initiatives to minimize the impact, including: Facilitating Health Insurance Careem has partnered with MicroEnsure to facilitate Careem captains’ health insurance in Pakistan. The low cost insurance policies starts from PKR 163/- to 569/- per month and covers hospitalization and ICU admission in case the captain or their family members are tested positive for COVID-19 or are diagnosed with any other disease.

Captain Sick Pay Policy Careem has announced financial support as “Sick Pay Policy’ for two(2) weeks to any Careem Captain who is diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed in individual quarantine by a public health authority Distribution of Ration Packs and Safety Gear Careem has partnered with leading NGOs to help distribute ration packages across the most affected communities in the country Not only this, teams have distributed free sanitizers and masks.–PR