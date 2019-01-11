Cardiologists not being granted access to Nawaz: Maryam

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on Friday stated that her father is suffering from a pain in his arm, “which is most likely to be angina”, while serving a seven-year sentence for corruption in Kot Lakhpat jail.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam complained that Sharif’s cardiologists “have been trying to get access to him all day but [the] permission [has] not [been] granted”.

“He needs to be examined by the doctors who are privy to his complicated medical history,” she wrote.

Maryam, who had visited her father in the jail on Thursday, also retweeted a post by a PML-N worker, who claimed that although Nawaz Sharif had been complaining about the pain in his arm since the morning, his personal doctor had not been allowed to examine him.

“Dr Adnan [Sharif’s personal doctor] has urged [the] Medical officer that Mian sb is [a] heart patient and pain in arm is [a] very dangerous symptom, but he has been asked to visit on Monday,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in a tweet alleged that the government was “deliberately” depriving Nawaz and his brother Shahbaz of medical facilities.

“If something happens to the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, [we] will have a case registered against Prime Minister [Imran Khan], the chief minister, interior secretary and the jail superintendent,” the former federal minister cautioned.

