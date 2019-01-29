Cardiac patients need extra care in cold season

CARDIOLOGIST stressed the need of extra attention and care of Cardiac patients in winter as cold weather sometimes creates more risk factors for cardiovascular problems. A cardiologist Dr Zulfiqar Ali talking to a private news channel said in winters, the chances of heart attack increase especially in late hours of night while the chances of complications also get higher among patients suffering from Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).

“Most of the deaths related to heart disease are reported between late night to early morning,” he added.

Dr said that chronic patients must visit their physicians after extreme fall in temperature to get proper advice particularly on preventive measures needed to avoid bad affects of cold weather conditions.

He suggest not to ignore the irregular discomfort in chest, severe sweating, pain in the neck, arms, jaws and shoulders or shortness of breath during winter season and should keep these major symptoms of heart attack in mind. Dr Zulfiqar explained several factors such as a drop in body temperature, decreased level of vitamin D in the body and an increase of blood viscosity may heighten the risk of cardio-vascular diseases during the winter season.

The elderly are at greater risk of heart attacks besides this cholesterol levels tend to fluctuate significantly leaving people with borderline diabetes at greater cardiovascular risk during the cold weather, he added.

Increasing cholesterol levels, diabetes or excessive smoking may put you on the radar,” said Cardiologist. He said that simple precautionary measures including adequate indoor heating, wearing protective clothing and avoiding unaccustomed strenuous exercise in extreme cold weather should be followed by patients suffering from CVDs to minimize the risk of getting complications. Eating a large meal always puts extra load on your heart so eat small, healthy and regulated meals at intervals. limit the intake of salt, he advised.

In winter the inhalation of extreme cold air causes vasoconstriction of peripheral blood vessels that may cause problems for chronic patients including heart patients. Cardiologist said Vasoconstriction, the narrowing of blood vessels in result of contraction of muscular wall of the vessels has extremely bad effects on health of patients with heart problems and hypertension as it may result in increase in blood pressure. The patients who are suffering from heart disease or hypertension should stay at homes at the time of extreme cold, early in the morning and at night, said expert.

