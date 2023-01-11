Marcus Rashford scored a late brace to help Manchester United beat Charlton Athletic at home to reach the semifinal of the Carabao Cup while Newcastle United got the better of Leicester to reach the final four as well.

Red-hot Rasford helps United down Charlton in Carabao Cup:

With Manchester Derby just days away, Erik Ten Hag made eight changes to the United team that beat Everton 3-1 in the FA Cup, choosing a young attacking lineup including a senior debut for 17-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and a front three of Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Elanga and Antony.

Garnacho was lively from the start but it was Antony who opened the scoring with a fine curling finish from the left past a helpless diving Ashley Maynard-Brewer in the 21st minute.

Much to the visitors’ credit, they came out firing in the second half and managed to hold United’s high-powered offence at bay until Rashford entered the fray.

The 25-year-old is enjoying the form of his life and put the game away with goals in the 90th and 94th minute taking his tally of scoring in home games to 8.

United now turn their attention to Manchester City, who will take on Southampton in the same competition before the two square off in the Premier League on Saturday.

Newcastle United vs Leicester:

Newcastle United, meanwhile, continued their quest for a title this season with a 2-0 over Leicester City to reach the semifinals as well.

Dan Burn and Joelinton scored goals in the second half as Newcastle remained in the hunt for their first domestic trophy since 1995.