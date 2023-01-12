Southampton stunned Manchester City at home to eliminate the eight-time Carabao Cup winners from the competition in the quarterfinals.

Manchester City vs Southampton in the Carabao Cup:

Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo managed to score goals for their side in the first half as the visitors, uncharacteristically, struggled to create chances despite fielding a strong side.

City came into the game off the back of a 4-0 demolition of Chelsea in the FA Cup but failed to replicate the free-scoring form. Ilkay Gundogan dragged an early shot wide which set the tone for the rest of the game for Pep Guardiola’s men.

The first goal came in the 23rd minute when Jack Grealish’s loose pass allowed Southampton to catch City on a counter which ended with Lyanco’s cross finding Mara who beat Stefan Ortega with his first-time shot.

Just five minutes later Djenepo doubled his side’s lead when he caught Ortega off his line to drill a long-range shot into the back of the net.

With time running out Guardiola sent Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne to change things but his side failed to register a single shot on target.

The Spaniard will be hoping that his side can flush the loss out of their system, especially with a surging Manchester United up next in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves:

Nottingham Forest became the fourth team to reach the semifinals of the Carabao Cup after beating Wolves 4-3 on penalties.

Willy Bolly’s first-half goal was cancelled out by Raul Jiminez as the regular game ended 1-1.

Forest will now face Manchester United with Newcastle United set to take on Southampton in the semifinals.