Car with ‘fake’ govt number plate seized

Traffic police on Friday took into custody a car bearing ‘fake’ Balochistan government number plate. According to traffic police officials, a car with a government number plate was stopped near Metropole Hotel.

When asked to justify the use of the government number plate, the man driving the vehicle said he was a relative of the incumbent Balochistan Chief Minister, while the car’s owner claimed to be Public Relations officer (PRO) of the province chief executive.

A traffic police official said the vehicle’s number plate and documents turned out to be fake.—INP

