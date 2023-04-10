Car-truck collision leaves 3 friends dead

Three young friends were killed and another sustained critical injuries in a fatal smash between a car and truck on Expressway on Sunday in the limits of Khanna police station in Islamabad.

According to details, a truck collided with a car on Expressway in Islamabad. As a result, three young friends died on the spot. While another friend received critical injuries. Rescue officials said the accident took place on the expressway in front of the Khanna Police Station.

Officials added that the dead bodies and wounded were shifted to a nearby hospital.

All the friends were neighbours and lived in the same street.