Car snatching gang busted

Staff Reporter

An eight-member gang of car thieves from Punjab was recently busted by the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) in Karachi which arrested three of the group’s most active members including the one who had been convicted several times in cases related to vehicle snatching, theft and fraud in Faisalabad, Okara, Sheikhupura and Lahore districts.

The gang had recently shifted to Karachi to evade apprehension by Punjab Police.

The group, having found a living shelter in a shanty locality of Khamiso Goth, was mostly active in DItrict Central and stole about 40 vehicles in the current year. The stolen vehicles were later sold in the southern belt of Punjab and Peshawar using fake documents to gullible customers.

Using the practice of late registration of First Information Reports in vehicular theft cases by citizens to their advantage, the thieves used to take the vehicles to Punjab on original number plates, expecting least chance of being caught by law enforcement agencies at the check-posts.