Car sales up by 23pc

Karachi

Sales of locally assembled cars and LCVs posted 23 per cent growth in 10MFY18 to 218,301 units from 177,463 in the corresponding period of last year despite increase in vehicles’ prices.

Sales recorded 39pc year-on-year increase to 25,567 units in April. Stellar performance in the car segment was driven by record sales of Pak Suzuki Motors Limited (PSMCL) with total sales volume of 14,781 units, data released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (Pama) stated.

PSMCL sales surged by 61pc as Ravi and Wagon R numbers doubled during April. Other brands like Bolan, Swift and Cultus showed impressive rise of 89pc, 77pc and 58pc respectively. According to an analyst at Topline Securities, Pak Suzuki delivered its March commitments in April, resulting into stronger figures in the latter. Overall sales of the company climbed to 122,075 in first 10 months of 2017-18, up 30pc from same period of FY17.

Indus Motor Company (IMC) recorded its second highest sales of 6,183 units, higher by 10pc largely driven by Fortuner going up by 147pc while Hilux and Corolla sales increased by 6pc and 4pc respectively. Overall IMC sales in 10MFY18 inched up by 2pc to 52,610 units from 51,383.

Honda Atlas Cars (HAC) sales swelled by 31pc to 4,603 units in which robust growth came from City due to its rising popularity amongst upper middle class. Total sales of HAC in 10MFY18 grew by 38pc to 43,616 units from 31,639 units.

Tractor sales went higher by 27pc, owing to continuation of lower sales tax of 5pc on tractors. Among companies, Al Ghazi outperformed in tractors segment with growth of 35pc, while Millat increased by 24pc.

Total tractor sales rose by 34pc in July-April 2017-218 to 60,239 units from 44,883 units in same period of 2016-17.

In trucks and buses segment, Master Motors outperformed industry growth by 63 percentage points (82pc versus industry growth of 19pc). Hinopak and Isuzu sales grew by 2pc and 25pc respectively on back of higher construction activities driven by CPEC, Public Sector Development Program and private sector growth.—Agencies