Car production up 6.28pc in 11 months, 19.35pc in May

Islamabad

The production of jeeps and cars increased by 6.28 percent during first eleven months of the fiscal year 2016-17 compared to the output of the corresponding period of last year.

As many as 178,944 jeeps and cars were manufactured during July-May (2016-17) compared to the production of 168,363 units during July-May (2015-16), according to latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On year-on-year basis, the production of cars and jeeps witnessed 19.35 percent growth during May 2017 compared to the same month of last year, according to the data. It added that 18,094 cars were manufactured during May 2017 against the production of 15,161 units during last May.

Meanwhile, the production of motorcycles during the first eleven months of the fiscal year 2016-17 increased by 21.85 percent compared to the production of last year.

As many as 2,294,708 motorcycles were manufactured during July-May (2016-17) compared to the production of 1,883,298 during July-May (2015-16), the data revealed.

The production of buses and trucks also increased by 4.93 percent and 40.26 percent respectively during the period under review.

The bus production increased from 994 units last year to 1,043 units in 2016-17 while the truck production increased from 5,065 units to 7,104 units, the data revealed. The production of tractors also increased from 31,350 units to 50,049 units, showing an increase of 59.65 percent during the period under review.

However, the production of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) decreased by 31.83 percent by falling from the output of 33,632 units last year to 22,927 units during the outgoing fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the production of motorcycles increased by 26.81 percent by going up from production of 184,888 units in May 2016 to 234,459 units in May 2017. Similarly, the production of trucks during May 2017 increased by 48.04 percent by going up from 587 units to 859 units during last may while the production of tractors also increased by 21.35 percent by increasing from 4,735 last May to 5,746 units during May 2017.

However, the production of buses decreased by 35.94 percent during the month under review as it decreased from 128 units in May 2016 to 82 units in 2017, according to the data. It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s large scale manufacturing (LSM) sector grew by 5.69 percent during the first 11 months of current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The Quantum Index Numbers (QIM) of large scale manufacturing industries was recorded at 140.32 points during July-May (2016-17) against 132.77 points during same period of last year, official sources said.—APP