Car lifter gang busted; two arrested

Rawalpindi

Banni Police have busted a car lifter and street criminals gang and arrested its two members besides recovering Rs 400,000 cash, two motorcycles, weapons and other items.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, DSP Waris Khan Circle Malik Muhammad Afsar informed that on the directive of City Police Officer Rawalpindi Afzal Ahmed Kosar, a police team under the supervision of Station House Officer Banni was constituted to net the criminals involved in street crimes and car lifting.

The team after hectic efforts managed to arrest two accused namely Muhammad Imran and Arslan Khan and recovered Rs 400,000 cash, two motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

Malik Afsar further informed that three proclaimed offenders have also been sent behind the bars while another accused namely Khair Kareem allegedly involved in street crimes was also rounded up who confessed to have committed crimes in Waris Khan and New Town areas. Banni police also recovered three motorcycles and a car.

He said that the CPO had assigned the task to the circle police to curb activities of mischievous elements through high vigilance and effective policing.

Following these directions, strict patrolling is being maintained in the area. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons while further investigation is underway.—APP