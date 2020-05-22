Car crashes into Sydney hijab store, 11 injured

Melbourne

A car crashed into a shop selling traditional Islamic wear in western Sydney on Thursday, injuring 11 people as well as the driver, but there was no indication the crash was terrorism related, a spokesperson for the New South Wales state police said.

?The Subaru Sport Utility Vehicle crashed into another vehicle that had stopped at traffic lights in Bankstown around 3.15pm local time, before continuing into a nearby shop, police said in a statement.

“The male driver and 11 pedestrians have been injured. They are currently being treated at the scene. However, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening,” police said in a statement.

Officers from Bankstown Police Area Command are at the scene and are conducting inquiries. A police spokeswoman separately told Reuters there was “no indication (of terrorism) at this stage”.

The store, Hijab House, said on Facebook the car “slammed into our flagship store in Greenacre”.

“There are no fatalities at this stage. A number of our customers and staff members were injured. “The community is shaken and (Hijab House) management is working to make sense of this tragedy,” it said in the caption of a video showing the aftermath of the crash.

“At this stage motives are unknown. The important thing is everyone is still alive,” it added.—AP