Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS after health complication

ISLAMABAD : Captain (Retd) Safdar, the son-in-law of former premier, Nawaz Sharif, was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from the Adiala Jail on Thursday.

The former lawmaker, who is suffering from a stomach ulcer, was rushed to the health facility amid a tight surveillance after his medical condition deteriorated.

Captain Safdar had been imprisoned in the high-profile jail after an accountability court convicted him in the Avenfield reference on July 6th.

The accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir had sentenced the former premier to 10 years in prison, Maryam Nawaz to 7 years and captain Safdar to 1 year in prison.

Earlier today, members of Sharif family including PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and 15 others political leaders called on imprisoned Nawaz Sharif, his political heir-apparent Maryam Safdar and Capt (retd) Safdar as Thursday has been declared a visiting day.

