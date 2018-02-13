Captain (r) Safdar urges to respect vote to get respect

ISLAMABAD : Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar on Tuesday urged to respect vote to get respect in return.

Talking to media in judicial complex, Captain Safdar said that the nation has given its verdict by supporting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate in NA-154 Lodhran by-election.

He saluted the Pakistani nation and said people responded when the popular leader(Nawaz) took his petition in the court of the people.

He said Nawaz Sharif not only won the Lodhran election but saved the country as well.

He said that Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Tahir-ul-Qadri is playing guest appearance in Pakistan.

Responding to a question, Captain (r) Safdar said that Asif Ali Zardari came into power without anything in hands. He also expressed resentment over being called as Kaptaan and said that he is captain.

He further said that the justice will be given on the day when former president Pervez Musharraf will also be detained.

Orignally published by INP