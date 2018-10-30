Captain (r) Safdar appears before NAB in assets beyond income case

PESHAWAR : Captain (r) Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday has appeared before National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) office.

According to details, Safdar is being trialed in cases pertaining to awarding contract to favorite people and making assets beyond his income.

Earlier on July 9, NAB had arrested Captain (r) Safdar from Bhabra Bazaar in Rawalpindi in Avenfield reference.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar were convicted and sentenced to prison for ten years, seven years and one year respectively in Avenfield verdict.

However, their convictions were suspended by Islamabad High Court (IHC) after which they were released from Adiala jail till final decision.

Share on: WhatsApp