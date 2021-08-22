Captain martyred, 2 soldiers injured in Balochistan blast Terrorist killed in NW

Our Correspondent Quetta

A Pakistan Army captain was martyred and two soldiers were injured after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device planted by terrorists in Balochistan’s Gichik area, the military’s media affairs wing said on Sunday.

The injured soldiers were shifted to a medical facility in Khuzdar, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

PML-N president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said he was saddened to hear about the captain’s martyrdom.

“The nation salutes the sacrifices of our armed forces to defend the motherland,” he tweeted.

There has been an uptick in violence in restive Balochistan, with several incidents of terrorism reported this year, targeting both civilians as well as security forces.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the ISPR said a terrorist was killed in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan.

Security forces conducted the IBO in North Waziristan’s Boya area after receiving reports about the presence of terrorists there.

During the exchange of fire, a terrorist was killed and weapons and ammunition were later recovered, the statement said.

A search of the area was underway to eliminate any further terrorists, the ISPR added.

Meanwhile, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) attended Namaz-e-Janaza of Captain Ka-shif shaheed at Rawalpindi.

Capt Kashif embraced Shahadat last night when a security forces vehicle struck an IED planted by terrorists in TOBO, Gichik Balochistan.

Senior military officials, people from various walks of life and relatives of shaheed of-fered Namaz-e-Janaza. Shaheed was buried will full military honour.