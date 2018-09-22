Captain among 7 martyred in NWA operation

Nine terrorists mowed down during IBO

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Bloody clashes between the security forces and the terrorists in North Waziristan agency on Saturday resulted in the martyrdom of as many as seven soldiers including a captain of the Pakistan Army. The valiant troops also mowed down nine terrorists during the Operation Rad ul Fasaad.

According to military sources the security forces conducted Intelligence Based Operation in Gharlamai and Spera Kunarr areas of the South Waziristan Agency after the information that terrorists from across the border have grouped in a compound to initiate subversive activities in the region.

The operation resulted in the killing of at least nine terrorists who offered resistance. However, fire from the insurgents also left seven troops of the Pakistan Army martyred. They include Captain Junaid, Havaldar Amir, Havaldar Atif, Havaldar Nasir, Havaldar Abdul Razzaq, Sepoy Sami and Sepoy Anwar. An Inter Services Public Relations communiqué said the area has been cleared and identification of killed terrorists was in progress.

Share on: WhatsApp