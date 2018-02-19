Capt (retd) Safdar’s bail to continue, IHC rules on NAB’s plea

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court On Monday upheld the lower court decision to allow bail to the son-in-law of former Prime Minister, Capt (Retd) Safdar and rejected NAB plea to dismiss the bail application in Avenfield NAB reference case.

The decision was made by a two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

On Dec 14 last year, the bench, which comprised Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Aamer Farooq, had reserved its decision.

Safdar faces a corruption reference in the accountability court alongside Nawaz and his wife Maryam.

NAB had contended before the IHC that the accountability court did not have the authority to release Safdar on bail and sought Safdar’s transfer to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

