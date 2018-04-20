Capt (Retd) Bilal Iftikhar assumes charge of CTO

Rawalpindi

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Capt (Retd), Bilal Ifthikar assumed charge of his office here on Thursday.

Smart contingent of police presented guard of honor on the occasion.

After that, CTO Rawalpindi, Bilal Iftikhar took a round of office and visited the branches driving license, Learning branch, Challan Branch, MT, Account, Education Wing, IT branch, Record room and one window facilitation center.

CTO directed the administration staff to make the Driving license procedure further ease and to facilitate the visitors, adding that every effort would be made to maintain smooth traffic flow on city roads and no leniency on the part of traffic police personnel would be tolerated in that regard.—APP