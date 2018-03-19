Capital’s teens spend most of their budget on eating out

The federal capital Teens spend the biggest chunk of their budgets on eating out in fast food restaurants with their friends and colleagues, as the fast food business is flourishing all over the country.

A report aired by a private news channel said , mostly school going, college, university students and young employees are having the lunch time at food outlets.

As Fast food is gaining much allure in Pakistan, dining out was a culture, that was usually seen among upper middle class or elites, once in a month or so; but with the changing habitat and coming up of fast food chains in Pakistan by late 90s, people from every class especially young girls and boys are seen at the eating spots almost daily .

Their profiles can’t be completed without uploading pictures and posting statuses of being hanged out with friends

.Many international food chains are also enjoying the show in the city; there businesses are also flourishing with this revolution. Famous food places like KFC, Nando’s, Hardees, Pizza hut and McDonald are some of the international food chains that have been in the country for decades, their scales are going higher with this social change.

Meeting people’s demands unlimited restaurants and food shacks are now found in every city or street. people are much tempted towards fast food and like to have it routinely by moving to food places.—APP

