Capital’s residents irked by garbage’s stinky smell

The city’s waste-bins, due to civic authorities inability to collect the garbage in time, are becoming breeding places for mosquito and also forcing the citizens to suffer teasing odour, eventually creating health hazards.

These over-stuffed dumpsters, with pouring out rubbish, are somehow becoming breeding grounds for diseases and call for immediate measures to rectify the situation.

Talking to APP, Poly Clinic’s Dr Sharif Astori said trash in monsoon should be lifted daily as rain water makes the waste generate stinky smell and invites bacteria to grow which could affect the human respiratory system. “The foul smell pollutes the air that spreads respiratory and skin related diseases among the residents of the surrounding areas,” Astori added.

The Spokesperson termed it a bad example of sanitation rules which did not only affect human health but also affect animals.

“When the animals dig out that rubbish, it spreads bacterias and viruses in a locality,” he added. Another Health Expert Qasim Raza said asthama patients were more prone to the foul smell produce by these over-flowing garbage dumpsters. It also played a havoc with the public moods, he added. The people, who had to bear its smell all the day, might have more aggressive behaviour, Qasim claimed. He explained that the bins mostly contained food waste.—APP

