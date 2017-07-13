Capital’s residents facing acute water shortage

Islamabad-Residents are facing problems due to acute shortage of water in the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) supply system for the last four months. CDA water tanker supply is also pathetic as residents are compelled to buy private tanker to meet their requirement.

A resident of Sector G-10, Kashif Ahmed said, “I have been residing in this sector for last many years but this time we have experienced acute water shortage and receive water supply after about 48 hours.”

He was of the view, “Water is considered as the basic amenity of life but I think the civic body is not aware of this fact.”

“Another resident Sana Khan of Sector G-8 said, “Water through CDA’s supply pipelines was not coming properly on time, even sometimes it comes at the evening for a short period of time and the flow of water was not up to the mark too.” The residents of federal capital said they are fetching water through private water tankers on heavy payments. They urged the authorities concerned to improve the water supply system in different sectors including I-9, I-10, G-7, G-8, G- 9, G-10, and G-11.—APP

