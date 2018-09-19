Capital’s hospitals to remain on high alert on 9th, 10th Muharram

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) would remain on high alert on the 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Harram to ensure provision of medical services and managing any untoward situation.

According to an official of PIMS, sufficient number of medical and paramedical staff would remain on duties in emergency, operation theaters and other units of the hospital.

Senior doctors and other supporting staff would remain on call throughout the day while hospitals’ ambulances would be ready to provide any assistance to citizens, he added.

Meanwhile, other hospitals of the federal capital including Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) have also made arrangements to provide best medical services to the participants of Muharram procession.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp