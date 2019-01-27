Capital’s birth & location

The birth and location of the capital” Islamabad” 1959 when the final decision was made to the creation of the new capital, either in Karachi or at a distance of about 15-20 miles from this city. In February 1959, a Commission and nine sub-committees were formed. C A Doxiadis is a Greek architect and Town planner. He became known as the lead architect of Islamabad comes from a family that played an important role in the settlement of Greek war refugees in between the two World Wars.

He started advising on the location and planning of the new capital in 1955 when he submitted his first report. In March 1959, a site was approved which was located at the foot of the Margala Hills in northern Pakistan between the historical cities of Lahore and Peshawar, west of the Idaspis (now Jhelum) river where Alexander the Great defeated King Poros. Islamabad represents Pakistan’s first new town project as the capital. The plan of Islamabad shows connectivity on all levels; within the city, natural landscape is integrated with open spaces, and also creates an urban system that is connected to the natural areas surrounding the city.

Now the increasing economic activities have given birth to high rise building, residential apartments, housing schemes, educational institutions, industrial units and new markets. These pressures forced Capital Development Authority (CDA) to alter the Master Plan of Islamabad and upgrade the physical infrastructure. Islamabad is a “unique” example of a large new city “Planned for the future and built for the present”, fully respecting the long-term planning.

