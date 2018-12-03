Capitalism & the modern world

Adam Smith (father of capitalism) focused on the role of enlightened own self-interest and promoting the efficiency of capital accumulation. Capitalism makes globalism possible capitalists with high power can influence the freedom of the press and can fabricate public opinion and it also promotes the culture of desire. Capitalist societies produce inequalities.

Adam Smith kept the capitalism system based on interest, he said that the difference between the rich and poor increases the big difference and the poor gets more and more in tribulation, To avoid this culture we need to improve system, time to time reforms are inevitable, Now onwards some reforms should have done in the system like the Old Age Benefit, Extension of Allowance, Free Treatment, Free Education, and taking such steps which create a good society. Capitalists system is also favourable to feminism as it has provided more job opportunities to women because they know women can easily agree with less income than men.

Today the freedom of women is called the reason for the family disorganization because the women are becoming more dominant that is why the family system in Scandinavian countries is scattered. In modern world, people only need life profitable for capitalistic ways. Prostitutes can earn more than any honourable profession, the life style of the people is not just changed, but they have even changed their mindset.

There is a competition in market of new brands, and on the other hand, consumer’s competition in the purchase of items just for the sake of glamour. Water will be declined in the next few years because mineral water gallons are lost in making new luxury cars. The philosophy of life is based on the will of human not on the will of thoughts. People see life from the media’s eyes. Media should not mislead the public.

AYESHA KHAN ANSARI

Karachi

