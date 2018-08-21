Capital Police finalize security plan for Eid

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) on Monday finalized all arrangements to ensure foolproof security in the Federal Capital during Eid holidays from August 21 to 23. As many as 2,000 policemen have been deployed across the capital to maintain law and order during Eidul Azha.

According to details, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi finalized the security programme in a meeting, which was attended by SP Investigation, Zonal SPs, Sub divisional Police officials, all SHOs of police stations and other officials.

The security personnel will be deployed on five open Eid congregations, 966 Mosques,17 Imambargahs, public places and other important buildings to thwart any untoward incident. Police commodes will also perform duties during Eid days.

The citizen had been advised not to park their vehicles near masques, Imambaraghs and Eid congregations.

Najeebur Rehman Bugvi issued directives to all police officials to tighten the security in their respective areas and enhance the patrolling.—APP

