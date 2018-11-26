Capital police arrests accused for kid abuse

Islamabad Capital territory (ICT) Police Monday arrested an accused for his alleged involvement in abuse of a minor girl. The police party apprehended the accused during a search operation in Soan Gardens locality after getting a tip off from the victim’s guardian. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against accused Munir Ahmed with Police Station Lohi Bher.

Superintendent of Police (Rural Zone) Liaqut Hayat Niazi led the operation and arrested the accused, who had been hiding in a nearby forest aster the incident. The victim has been shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment and Medico-Legal Certificate.—APP

