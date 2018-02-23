Capital made secure due to professional competence of police: Ahsan

Diplomatic Riding Club inaugurated

Zubair Qureshi

Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said Islamabad police’s performance has made Islamabad one of the safest and most secure federal capitals in the world.

He stated this while addressing the inaugurating ceremony of Diplomatic Enclave Riding Club here. Chief Commissioner Islamabad Zulifqar Haider, Inspector General of Police, Dr Sultan Azam Temuri, DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, SSP Operations Najeeb Ur Rehman Bugvi, SSP (Security) Jameel Hashmi, SP Zeeshan Haider, SSP Headquarters Hassan Iqbal, SP Headquarter Sumaira Azam, diplomats from various countries including South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Azerbaijan and other countries, and members of business community

Appreciating the Islamabad Police’ performance, the minister sad that Islamabad Police’s best performance has made Islamabad one of the safest and secure federal capitals in the world. He said we are trying to make Islamabad Police a model community police by equipping it with state of the art technology.

The minister said Pakistan had rendered unprecedented sacrifices in war against terrorism. Pakistan, he said is fighting its own war against terrorism only to secure its future generation and it has declared it a national challenge to win the war. IGP Islamabad Sultan Azam Temuri said on special direction of the Interior Minister, the riding club was established by the Islamabad Mounted Police to provide the diplomats and others specially young people an opportunity to learn and enjoy horse riding.

He said a state of the art Gymnasium in Diplomatic Enclave has also been established to provide healthy activity to the diplomats and other people. He informed that a shooting club would also be established soon in the diplomatic enclave. Minister for Interior lauded performance of DIG Security Waqar Ahmad Chohan and SSP Security Jameel Ahmad Hashmi and gave shields to them. Later, IGP also gave shield to the honorable Minister for Interior.