Capital Hospital to have new blocks

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) made a surprise visit to Capital Hospital on Wednesday. During his visit, he inspected the ongoing work and directed for timely completion new blocks.

While briefing the Chairman, officers said that the construction of new blocks delayed due to lockdown, demolishing of old blocks, and transfer of services.

However, the work on construction of new blocks is going on with full pace. Work on said blocks was started in September 2019 which will be completed within three months, they added.

Additional block will have the capacity of 100 beds. The departments of ICU and CCU will be established in the said block.

All the OPDs and Diagnostic centers will be established in the basement. 08 rooms for medical officers, and 06 for consultants will be allocated. 04 rooms will be allocated for diagnostic procedures.

Facilities of ECG, ETT, Cardiography, and Gastro endoscopy will be available in Diagnostic services. Male medical ward will be established at ground floor with having capacity of 33 beds.

There will be 33 beds women ward at first floor. 16 beds, CCU, Angiography suit, VIP cardiac room, nurses station, duty rooms, and medical instruments store will be established at 2nd floor. Officers’ medical ward of 18 beds will be established at third floor.