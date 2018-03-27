Capital has 730,000 voters for upcoming general elections

64 display centres set up across ICT to verify voters’ list until April 24

Zubair Qureshi

More than 700,000 voters of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 730,000 to be exact, will cast their vote some four-and-a-half months from now in the general elections of 2018 to be held by end of July. This election is going to be different from the previous one as this time the voters would choose the candidates of their choice from three constituencies instead of two.

According to new delimitation plan for the National Assembly constituencies, in the light of Census of 2017 Islamabad is now divided into NA-52, NA-53 and NA-54. Earlier, there were only two, namely NA-48 and NA-49. District Election Office in this regard is working day and night to streamline the voters’ list, clearly mark and highlight small and big villages, Mauza or pind (rural areas) that fall in various constituencies. “We have set up around 64 display centres at various prominent points in the ICT where voters can verify their names and in case they find it missing, they can fill in the relevant forms 15, 16 or 17 to get them enlisted,” says Tauqeer Iqbal District Election Commissioner. Explaining further Mr Iqbal said, Form No. 15 is for the missing name in the electoral list, Form No. 16 is for any objection and Form No. 17 is meant for correction.

Meanwhile, voters can also verify their vote, polling station etc by sending their CNIC number via SMS to 8300. District Election Office located in F-8/4 is also a display centre, he said and they can verify their vote from here as well.

However, he made it clear the electoral lists displayed at Display Centres or Preliminary Electoral Lists.

The voters can submit their relevant forms by April 24 and after collecting all the data, the final electoral list will be displayed on May 5, 2018 which is the cut out day, said Mr Iqbal.

It may be mentioned here besides 64 Display Centres, there are 20 Assistant Registrar Officers and four Advising Authorities. These ARO and AAs will evaluate the forms submitted and give their recommendations on them.

PML-N’s Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry’s constituency, NA 49, is the one that has been mostly altered into two NA-52 and NA-53. NA-52 includes Rawat, Pind Bhagwal, Chatta Bakhtawar and other adjacent areas while NA-53 includes Chak Shehzad, Morha Noor and adjoining rural belt. NA-54, however includes mostly the urban areas of F-8, F-10 and Golra Sharif.

A senior official of the District Election Office said for the visually or physically impaired voters, the Election Office will provide postal ballot facility. About the role and constitution of Advising Authorities that would recommend on the electoral forms, he said they included three Assistant Commissioners and one Deputy Director Food.

To a question whether minorities are treated separately, he said since they were also part of the Joint Electorate their names are also given in the joint list except Qadiyanis. Qadiyani voters will have to fill in a separate form in order to get their names enlisted or for any other objection.