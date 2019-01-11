Capital ambiance persists clean amid 26.8µg/m³ PM2.5: EPA

The regular monitoring of the air quality has reported the federal Capital’s healthy environment persists clean amid below permissible limits, reduced concentrations of particulate matter (PM2.5) of 26.8µg/m³ and Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) of 16.86µg/m³ in the atmosphere.

The data has been obtained from the fixed air quality monitoring station at Pak-EPA premises here in sector H-8/2. According to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), air quality data recorded on Thursday revealed that all the parameters were below the permissible limits of National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS).

The 24 hour average of NO2 was 16.86µg/m3 and SO2 6.84 µg/m³ against the NEQS value of 80µg/m³ and 120µg/m³ however the concentrations yesterday were 17.9µg/m³ and 9.28µg/m³. Concentration of Particulate Matter of size 2.5 microns (micrometers) was 26.8µg/m³ against the 35µg/m³ standard value which was 27.8µg/m³ on Thursday.

It was observed in the report that 24 hours average concentrations of all three parameters particularly NO2, SO2 and Particulate Matter of size less than 2.5 microns (PM2.5) were below the permissible limits of NEQS with variegated concentrations. The concentrations of PM2.5 and NO2 during the evening hours were recorded slightly high. “Air quality is considered satisfactory, and air pollution poses no risk,” the report said.—APP

