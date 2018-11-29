Capacity building workshop held

Bahawalpur

Quality Enhancment Cell of The Govt Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur organized one-day capacity building workshop on “Self-Assessment Process and its implementation in Higher Education Institutions”.

Dr. Muhammad Farooq, Director Quality Enhancement Cell, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan,was the resource person on this workshop. He delivered a brief lecture on quality assuarnce practices and self assessment process as per guidelines of Quality Assuarnce Agency, HEC, Pakistan.

He trained participants about the self assessment process and its eight criterians. Furthermore he also explained faculty members how self assessment exercise helps the department to organize their acdemic process and strignten their standard operating procedures. Resources person also conducted a session on MS program review visit documenation and its criteria’s.

